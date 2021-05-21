Tin HiFi P2 Review

The UCO Flatpack Mini Portable Grill and its bigger brother, the UCO Flatpack Portable Grill and Firepit are stainless steel grills that fold flat when not in use. While I’ve tried a bunch of these small grills in the past without much satisfaction, I’ve found the Flatpack Mini much easier and effective to use because it folds up for easy storage and transport. It’s also a great option if you want to educate your family about Leave No Trace because it doesn’t scorch the ground and you can discreetly bury your ashes after cooking or enjoying a fire and no one will ever know you were there.