Betty Vesta Hayes Dehnke Skeen

Betty was born in Detroit, Michigan, and died in Simi Valley, California. She was a child model and continued to model well into her teens. She married Clarence Willard Dehnke, Jr., aka Bill, a Navy pilot, in September 1943. Together with their three children, they lived in a number of states, finally settling in Santa Monica, California. Eventually, Betty and Bill divorced, and Betty returned to the workplace as an insurance adjuster. She married Robert Skeen, who preceded her in death. Betty was also preceded in death by her son, Dale Willard Dehnke, who died in Vietnam. Betty enjoyed doing ceramics, knitting and quilting. She loved theatre and joined her daughter Pam in spending summers in Ashland, Oregon, taking in the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and the Britt Classical Music season. She and Pam also regularly attended the mystery readers and writers conference, Left Coast Crime. Betty was a voracious reader until macular degeneration robbed her of her eyesight. Betty is best remembered for her passion for family and friends, who she kept in touch with on a regular basis through her life, traveling with Pam to visit them all over the U.S.