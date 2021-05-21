newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Simi Valley, CA

Betty Vesta Hayes Dehnke Skeen

By wpeditor
simivalleyacorn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBetty was born in Detroit, Michigan, and died in Simi Valley, California. She was a child model and continued to model well into her teens. She married Clarence Willard Dehnke, Jr., aka Bill, a Navy pilot, in September 1943. Together with their three children, they lived in a number of states, finally settling in Santa Monica, California. Eventually, Betty and Bill divorced, and Betty returned to the workplace as an insurance adjuster. She married Robert Skeen, who preceded her in death. Betty was also preceded in death by her son, Dale Willard Dehnke, who died in Vietnam. Betty enjoyed doing ceramics, knitting and quilting. She loved theatre and joined her daughter Pam in spending summers in Ashland, Oregon, taking in the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and the Britt Classical Music season. She and Pam also regularly attended the mystery readers and writers conference, Left Coast Crime. Betty was a voracious reader until macular degeneration robbed her of her eyesight. Betty is best remembered for her passion for family and friends, who she kept in touch with on a regular basis through her life, traveling with Pam to visit them all over the U.S.

www.simivalleyacorn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashland, CA
State
Michigan State
City
Santa Monica, CA
State
California State
State
Oregon State
Local
California Obituaries
City
Simi Valley, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vesta#Eyesight#Macular Degeneration#Hayes#Navy#Pamdehnke Com#Aka Bill#Theatre#Spending Summers#Detroit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Obituaries
Country
Vietnam
Related
California StatePosted by
Mark-John Clifford

The mask dilemma for California

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, the CDC announced that people who have been vaccinated were no longer required to wear masks outside or in specific enclosed venues. "People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday."
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
Los Angeles, CALos Angeles Business Journal

LA Travel Companies Are Bouncing Back

Last summer, Adam Duford, owner of Santa Monica based-Surf City Tours, struggled to book just a few passengers for his driving tours of Los Angeles. Now his open-air van is cruising the Hollywood sights and Malibu beaches with about 13 people on board, twice a day. It’s a far cry...
California StateSFist

California to Keep Indoor Mask Mandate In Place Until June 15

You may now be allowed to remove your facial covering inside a Trader Joe's or Starbucks if you cross the border into Nevada. But in California for the next four weeks, masks are still going to be mandatory for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated in most indoor settings, on public transit, etc.
California Stateswiowanewssource.com

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
Ventura County, CAcitizensjournal.us

New local book – Images of America: Ventura County

Ventura County has its roots in the founding of Mission San Buenaventura during the Spanish era (1769–1821). During the Mexican era (1822–1846), expansive mission lands were divided and granted out as ranchos for individual landownership to those with political influence and to former soldiers for loyal service during the war.
California Statetraveloffpath.com

Top 10 Beaches In Southern California

This post may have affiliate links, which means we may receive a small commission (at no extra cost to you!) if you choose to purchase through them. Here's our Disclosure & Privacy Policy for more info. Last Updated 52 seconds ago. If there’s one thing Southern California is known for,...
Texas StateSanta Monica Mirror

Santa Monica Fire Chief Bill Walker to Leave Department for Texas

Chief moving to Texas to head up new position, be closer to family. Santa Monica’s fire chief is stepping down after five years helming the department to head up a Texas fire department and be closer to his family. On May 11, Santa Monica’s fire chief Bill Walker announced he...
Santa Monica, CASanta Monica Daily Press

Lions Roar

The Santa Monica Lions were happy to present $2000 to Santa Monica High School for two SM Lions Club scholarships in memory of Jerry Bruver this month. The recipients of the $1000 scholarships are Stephanie Mexa-Garcia and Shley Da Hee Suh. There were so many wonderful applicants, we were sorry we could only award two scholarships. We wish the Class of 2021 the best in their chosen fields of study.
Simi Valley, CAsimivalleyacorn.com

Eighth-grader introduces creative contest for her peers

Chloe Drury is passionate about helping others. The 13-year-old Simi Valley resident has spent most of her life pitching in to assist wherever and however she can. She’s helped out at school, written letters and packed care boxes for overseas military personnel, decorated Rose Parade floats, walked dogs for elderly neighbors and delivered cookies to neighbors during quarantine.