Plan sponsors should prepare for smooth sailing for ‘SECURE Act 2.0’ retirement reform bill says Strategic Benefits Advisors Inc
ATLANTA, Ga. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Independent, full-service employee benefits consulting firm Strategic Benefits Advisors, Inc. (SBA) issued a statement today notifying plan sponsors of pending bipartisan legislation that could significantly impact employer-sponsored retirement plans. The House Ways and Means Committee unanimously passed the Securing a Strong Retirement Act of 2021 on Wednesday, May 5; now the bill moves on to the full House, where it enjoys considerable bipartisan support.massachusettsnewswire.com