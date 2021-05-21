Plan sponsors should prepare for smooth sailing for ‘SECURE Act 2.0’ retirement reform bill says Strategic Benefits Advisors Inc

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on SmartAsset.com. Having one or more retirement accounts can help you realize your long-term financial goals, including growing wealth and securing a comfortable retirement. Workplace plans, individual retirement accounts and self-employed retirement accounts are just some of the ways you can save. With so many options to choose from, you may be wondering where to put your money. Reviewing the best retirement plans for 2021 can help with deciding how to invest for the future. Another big help with retirement planning is working with a financial adviser experienced in this area.