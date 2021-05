Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits that David de Gea may not play in the Europa League final showdown with Villarreal. Such a proposition would have seemed a distant one in seasons gone by at the Old Trafford giants. However, Dean Henderson has now usurped the Spaniard and has become the firm Premier League No. 1. As such, De Gea has instead played in all four Europa League ties since the quarter-final first leg.