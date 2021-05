Covid-19 will no longer be circulating in the UK by late summer, according to the outgoing head of the country’s vaccine taskforce.Clive Dix predicted this would be the case “sometime in August”, in an interview with The Telegraph.Mr Dix, who became interim head of the Vaccine Taskforce (VTF) last December, said he expected all adults to have been vaccinated at least once by the end of July.By this time, “we’ll have probably protected the population from all the variants that are known”, he said. Mr Dix, who stepped down from his role on the VTF last week, added: “We’ll...