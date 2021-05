Coronavirus vaccine producers promised billions of doses for poorer countries at a G20 health summit Friday, where leaders vowed to expand access to jabs as the only way to end the pandemic. The bosses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson announced they would supply around 3.5 billion vaccine doses at cost or discount to low- and middle-income countries this year and next. Meanwhile the European Union pledged to donate 100 million doses and invest in regional manufacturing hubs in Africa to reduce the continent's reliance on imports. World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus hailed the "generous announcements", but warned, "in the coming months, we will need hundreds of millions more doses."