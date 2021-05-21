Rob Zombie, Nikki Sixx, John 5 Supergroup: Hear L.A. Rats' Debut Song

In a new interview with Heavy New York, drummer Tommy Clufetos (BLACK SABBATH, OZZY OSBOURNE, ROB ZOMBIE, TED NUGENT, ALICE COOPER) was asked if there are any bands that are part of the so-called "retro rock revival" that exploded in the past decade or so that he particularly enjoys listening to. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I've heard some of these bands, [and] I hear a retro thing, but it doesn't have the same feel as that old music to me. I think bands rocked harder back in the day. It's missing the sweat factor to me. I mean, nothing beats those early guys. When you watch Little Richard, and he's pounding; there's just a different passion that those guys had. And I think in the '70s, guys carried that energy and there was this competition and this fight between bands and competition that went on. Now everything is a little nice. Maybe that's what it is — everything is so nice and friendly. I like a little danger. There's not too much danger in these new bands. I think that's what I'm missing — it's not dangerous. Good rock and roll is supposed to be a dangerous thing.