Rob Zombie, Nikki Sixx, John 5 Supergroup: Hear L.A. Rats' Debut Song

Eli Enis
Revolver
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleShop for heavy-music vinyl, apparel, toys and more — including classic Rob Zombie and Mötley Crüe albums — over at our store. There's a new metal supergroup in town. Rob Zombie, Nikki Sixx, guitarist John 5 (Rob Zombie, ex-Marilyn Manson) and drummer Tommy Clufetos (Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne) have formed a band called L.A. Rats and unleashed their first single, a cover of the country staple "I've Been Everywhere."

