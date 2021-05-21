Davido acquires 2021 Rolls Royce worth over N200m

The Rolls Royce owned by Princess Margaret for twenty-two years is going up for auction. The royals special-order 1980s Silver Wraith II will hit the auction block on May 26 as part of a classic car sale hosted by H&H Classics at IWM Duxford in Cambridge. The Countess of Snowdon's beloved Rolls has ferried a number of high-profile passengers during it's twenty-plus years in service, including Princess Diana, Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, Queen Mary, and Ronald and Nancy Reagan. The car is expected to sell for between £45,000 and £55,000, as in addition to once being the royal's main vehicle, it's also very rare model with only 2,135 produced between 1977 and 1980. The car has 48,000 miles on it, mostly from Margaret's travels; it was last used to transport her family to her funeral at St. George's Chapel in 2002.