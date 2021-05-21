newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Davido acquires 2021 Rolls Royce worth over N200m

By Toluwa Catherine
kaftanpost.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePopular Afrobeat singer, Davido, has just acquired a brand new 2021 Rolls Royce Cullinan worth over 200 million Naira. The singer posted some pictures of the new car on his Instagram page on Thursday, May 20, 2021. He wrote in the caption: “We rise by lifting others but don’t forget...

kaftanpost.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Davido
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rolls Royce#Una#Wey Dem#Nollywood Actress#Singer#Brand#Zuzu#Pictures#Truth#2021 Rolls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Cars
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesnaijaonpoint.com

“My Microwave Can Buy Davido’s Car And Leave Change” – Singer, NBA Geeboy Brags

Attention-seeking Nigerian rapper, NBA Geeboy has reacted to the news of singer, Davido acquiring a brand new Rolls Royce and flaunting the new whip on social media. Davido splashed millions of naira on the luxurious whip as a gift for himself after gifting his first child, Imade a Range Rover SUV on her birthday and taking to his Instagram page, the father of three showed off his newly acquired Rolls Royce Cullinan 2021 and wrote;
CelebritiesPosted by
Y105

Lil Pump Goes Off After Getting Windows Busted Out on His Rolls Royce SUV – Watch

Lil Pump flipped out after having the windows busted out on two of his cars including his Rolls Royce Cullinan. On Sunday (May 9), while most people were enjoying Mother's Day, the South Florida rapper hopped on Instagram to share news of the crime. "Bro. Im'a catch you," a heated Pump said in the clip, showing off the rear windows busted out on two white SUVs in his driveway. Pump went on to threaten violence against the perpetrators. "Whoever did this, I'ma catch you and I'ma blow your brains out, bitch. I'ma catch your ass, little nigga. Little bum ass bitch. Step foot in my yard again. I want you to step foot in my yard. I'ma be up for three days straight. Come in this bitch. I fucking dare you. That's a free body for me."
WorldVanity Fair

Princess Margaret’s Rolls Royce Is Going Up for Auction

The Rolls Royce owned by Princess Margaret for twenty-two years is going up for auction. The royals special-order 1980s Silver Wraith II will hit the auction block on May 26 as part of a classic car sale hosted by H&H Classics at IWM Duxford in Cambridge. The Countess of Snowdon's beloved Rolls has ferried a number of high-profile passengers during it's twenty-plus years in service, including Princess Diana, Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, Queen Mary, and Ronald and Nancy Reagan. The car is expected to sell for between £45,000 and £55,000, as in addition to once being the royal's main vehicle, it's also very rare model with only 2,135 produced between 1977 and 1980. The car has 48,000 miles on it, mostly from Margaret's travels; it was last used to transport her family to her funeral at St. George's Chapel in 2002.
Beauty & FashionDigital Courier

Lori Harvey tests her beauty products out on boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

Lori Harvey tests her beauty products on boyfriend Michael B. Jordan. The 24-year-old model - who went public with her romance with the 'Black Panther' star in January - has spilled that she always ends up persuading the men in her life to follow a skincare routine and that's why the 34-year-old actor has had a bit of a glow lately.
Musichotradiomaine.com

(Watch) Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – On Me (Remix)

Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion just teamed up for the very first time ever on the remix of the already hit song “On Me” and it didn’t dissapoint! The original version of the song was released back in December 2020 and peaked in the 29th spot on Billboard’s Hot 100. It’s safe to say this remix is going to either get them to the first spot or very close to it. Both of these artist are considered at the top of the game currently so it’s honestly kind of shocking that this is the first time we see them unite for the better good of the music industry. The video depicts Lil Baby rapping in what I assume Antartica would look like if it was created by Disney while Meg delivers her feature verse from the top of an active volcano! It seem’s like recently we keep seeing the cinematic music video bar being pushed more and more. You almost have to stop and wonder if Michael Bay retired from directing Hollywood action movies and decided to start doing music videos… Let us know what you think!
Business94.3 Jack FM

Rolls-Royce sticks to guidance for 2021

LONDON (Reuters) – British engineering company Rolls-Royce stuck to its guidance to turn free cash flow positive at some point during the second half of 2021 as vaccinations kick in and travellers return to the skies. The company said its operational and financial performance in the year to date had...
Celebritieskiss951.com

T.I. And Tiny’s Secrets Revealed By Tiny’s Ex-Best Friend

Tameka “Tiny” Harris’s ex-best friend Shekinah Anderson revealed secrets about T.I. and “Tiny” in a series of emotional videos, saying this was her “last straw” with Tiny. She said she didn’t want to be friends anymore (referring to Tiny) but said, “I wish her the best though, I love her.”...
MusicGreenwichTime

Common Enlists Damian Marley for 'What Do You Say (Move It Baby)' Remix

Common enlists Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley for a reggae remix of “What Do You Say (Move It Baby),” a track from the rapper’s 2020 EP A Beautiful Revolution (Pt. 1). “This remix took me to another place that I had never been musically,” Common said of the song in a statement. “I’ve always been a fan of reggae music and dance hall, so to work with one of the greats has been inspiring.”
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland Moving 'Verzuz' From Apple to Triller

The two rappers and producers are leaving Apple Music as they are ecstatic to take their popular virtual artist battle series to Triller following a new deal. AceShowbiz - Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are excited about "Verzuz" new deal with Triller. The pair took "Verzuz" - the virtual artist battle...
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Diddy Uses Inspiring Kendrick Lamar Words To Support Changing His Name

Diddy has intended to change his name numerous times over the years, but he finally made things official on May 3. The Bad Boy Records boss announced he’d changed his middle from “John” to “Love,” making his new government name “Sean Love Combs.”. A week on from the announcement, Diddy...
CelebritiesNME

How Young Thug become one of the most influential moguls in modern rap

It’s safe to say that the Atlanta superstar, label founder and overall rap culture influencer Young Thug has a diverse fan base. Whether you became a fan at the start with his first single in 2014 ‘Stoner’ or loved him when he finally went pop in 2018 on Camilla Cabello’s Latin-inspired ‘Havana’, the man has always pushed the boundaries as to what rappers are meant to do today, and he desperately deserves his flowers. And now, shifting his career from rap superstar to businessman, Thug keeps continues to reinvent himself through his Young Stoner Life Records, which launched in 2016. With a roster of fresh-faced musicians ready to rock out with the YSL commander, their recent record ‘Slime Language 2’ proves just how powerful Thug truly is.
Celebritieswild941.com

DJ Khaled’s ‘Khaled Khaled’ Album With Jay-Z, Drake: Fans React

DJ Khaled releases “another one” with his 12th album Khaled Khaled, a 14-track LP featuring heavy hitters including Jay-Z, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Nas, Drake, Post Malone, 21 Savage, Justin Timberlake, Lil Wayne, Justin Bieber, Lil Baby, DaBaby, Migos, H.E.R., Roddy Ricch, and Diddy. The song “I Did It,”...
Celebritieshypefresh.co

Polo G Gives Jay-Z His Flowers At 51

Polo G, one of the leading artists in the U.S. right now with his “RAPSTAR” single currently sitting at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart for a second week. The Chicago rapper is sure to shed light on the artists who paved the way for him. Jay-Z is one of them.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Isaiah Rashad Says Alcoholism Led To 'Bobby Brown' Nickname In TDE Studio

As Top Dawg Entertainment artist Isaiah Rashad prepares to immerse himself in the spotlight once again, the Tennessee native is talking to press again. In a recent interview with The Fader, Rashad opened up about his struggles with addiction and how the success of his 2016 album The Sun’s Tirade wound up leading him to some dark places.
Shoppingmiamicurated.com

WOW! Rolls Royce + Drake + Chrome Hearts

Up there for the ultimate in one upsmanship is a special custom Rolls Royce, a one of a kind Rolls Royce Cullinan designed with Grammy Award winning and platinum selling recording artist Drake. Drake and the Stark Family, owners of Chrome Hearts, created this bespoke Rolls customized with his favorite Chrome Hearts finishings and accessories. And you can see it for free until May 15. Can’t swing for a Rolls like this? Chrome Hearts has something for you.