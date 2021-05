One of the fun parts of any update to Chrome OS is hunting around for new feature flags that work well with the latest version of the OS. Experimental feature flags are generally signs of things to come in Chrome and Chrome OS, but actually trying them out can be an exercise in patience and searching. There are so many feature flags in any version of Chrome OS at this point that it becomes difficult to parse what’s new, what’s already active by default, and what will or won’t totally break your Chromebook experience.