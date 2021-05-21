newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

'Anomaly' year led to more homeschooling: report

By Tyler Kula
strathroyagedispatch.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA significant bump in the number of students homeschooled in Lambton-Kent this past school year is expected to be a one-year phenomenon, a school board superintendent says. “We think it’s going to be very much an anomaly year,” said Mark Sherman with the Lambton Kent District school board. In recent...

www.strathroyagedispatch.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeschooling#Home School#Secondary School#Elementary Schools#School Year#School Education#Elementary Education#Education And Schools#Lambton Kent#Forest#Ministry Of Education#Wi Fi#Parents#Enrolment#Anecdotal Comments#Trustees#Publishing Date#Ontario#Empty Pupil Spaces#Community Groups
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
EducationNew York Post

Homeschool revolution: More parents than ever are against public schools

During the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of American families have helped teach their own kids from home. But in 2019, even before the coronavirus hit, a record-breaking 2.5 million US children were being homeschooled. Homeschooling used to be seen as a fringe religious phenomenon, and any parent will tell you it’s...
EducationSmirs Interior News

SD54 School Board Report

SCHOOL BOARD MEETING – April 27. Staffing: Tentatively, staffing levels will be very similar to the past year but with a small reduction in enrollment, there will be a small reduction in staffing. The district continues to receive applications from a number of certified teachers moving to the area and interested in positions for the upcoming year.
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Shuttered-School Principals Reassigned

Quinnipiac School Principal Monica Morales and West Rock Principal Yolanda Jones-Generette will head up Fair Haven School and Celentano Magnet School, respectively, starting this July. The New Haven Board of Education voted for their transfers on Monday evening, alongside the promotion of Marisol Rodriguez to principal of Columbus Family Academy.
Orange, TXOrange Leader

LCM CISD Meetings for Homeschool and Private School Parents

A meeting to discuss possible services for homeschooled and private school students that are eligible to attend LCM schools will be held at the Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD Administration Building located at 6586 FM 1130, Orange, Texas on Monday, June 14th at 4:30 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to give representatives of private schools and parents who homeschool their children the opportunity to participate in planning and consultation for the federal Title 1, 2, & 4 programs. Following the presentation of this information, there will be a consultation meeting to discuss which eligible private school students will receive special education services, the services to be provided, how and where the services will be provided, and how the services provided will be evaluated.
EducationPosted by
DFW Community News

2020-2021 Homeschool Last Day of School Signs

This post may contain affiliate links. Read my full disclosure. Take advantage of our homeschool last day of school signs. This last day of school printable bundle includes all grade levels for homeschooled students. Also included are signs for Mom and Dad to celebrate this milestone. End the school year...
Educationwoodlandschools.org

Woodland Public Schools announces full reopening for 2021-22 school year

Woodland Public Schools announces full reopening for 2021-22 school year. Woodland Public Schools will fully reopen with full-time in-person learning for all students (K-12) in the upcoming 2021-2022 school year beginning Tuesday, August 31, 2021. “Most students are more successful in a comprehensive, in-person learning environment surrounded by their peers...
Public Healththewolf.ca

COVID-19: Ontario faces pushback for lack of clarity on school reopening

Ontario’s government is facing criticism from doctors and teachers alike for failing to say if and when classrooms will reopen this school year. The Canadian Paediatric Society says the province must prioritize reopening schools for the sake of children’s mental health. The national organization of pediatricians says even a few...
Educationkjzz.com

Jordan School District launches new online academy available to students statewide

(KUTV) — The Jordan School District is launching a new virtual academy next year for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. The district says anyone in the state can enroll. The academy will open for the 2021-22 school year and will include Rocky Peak Virtual Elementary School, Kelsey Peak Virtual Middle School, and Kings Peak High School.
Kent County, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

Schools expand summer programs

ROCK HALL — Learning does not have to end over the summer for local students with the traditional last day of school in June. Kent County Public Schools has expanded its summer offerings this year to help bridge learning gaps and mitigate the challenges of a year in which students spent much of the time participating in classes from home.
Mental Healthyorkpedia.com

Schoolio Addresses Mental Health Benefits Associated with Homeschooling

(YorkPedia Editorial):- Toronto, Ontario May 17, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – May is mental health month, and students and parents across Ontario are struggling with virtual learning and continued lockdowns. Schoolio, a Canadian education startup, addresses the importance of both parent and student mental health struggles through a holistic approach to education.
Educationroi-nj.com

Murphy says schools will resume mandatory in-person instruction this fall

Remote learning will no longer be an option, starting in the fall, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday. The option for remote instruction, which was given by executive order Aug. 13, 2020, gave schools a choice of all in-person, all-remote and hybrid education this school year — with most choosing some type of hybrid option.
Bixby, OKbixbyps.org

Bixby Public Schools

This past Saturday the Bixby Instrumental Music Department hosted our first annual Bixby Band Day at Charley Young Park. The day featured every Band in the district, including some 600 students in grades 6 through 12!! We estimate that the audience attendance throughout the day ranged from 3000-3500 spectators! The event included food trucks, activities for the kids, and sponsor booths by Barnett Music Exchange, TTCU, Bixby Band Parent Organization, and Shoemake Insurance. It was a great collaboration with the community of Bixby and brought much-deserved attention to our beautiful new downtown "River District".
Rosendale, WIradioplusinfo.com

5-20-21 school mask mandates

Fifty Wisconsin School Districts have lifted mask mandates in schools in the final weeks of the school year, despite recommendations from health officials not to do so. In our listening area masks are optional in the Rosendale-Brandon School District. Public Health Officer Kim Mueller says school boards are making the decisions not based on public health recommendations. Mueller says there’s a big difference between a business that employs adults who are able to get vaccinated and schools that have children that are not yet able to get a vaccine.
Madison, IN953wiki.com

Madison Schools Getting Relief

American Rescue Act & Local Business Taking Care Of Textbooks. Madison Consolidated Schools will receive $5.5 million from the American Rescue Act — the third phase of COVID-19 relief funding provided by the federal government — and hopes to better define what that can be used for by next month.
Sioux Falls, SDdakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls convention targets nationwide increase in homeschooling

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The pandemic drastically changed education for students across the country. Most schools are now back in action with the ramp-up in vaccinations, however many parents are deciding to keep their kids at home. Nationally, 5.4% of students were homeschooled in 2019-2020, the school...
EducationPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Lynda Ciardiello Named Plum Point Middle School Teacher of the Year

From Principal Sabrina Bergen: Mrs. Ciardiello is a passionate, dedicated math teacher at Plum Point Middle School. She has taught at Plum Point Middle for six years, and this is her twenty-first year in education. Mrs. Ciardiello is a deep thinker, problem solver, and collaborator. This school year, Mrs. Ciardiello has embraced virtual and hybrid […] The post Lynda Ciardiello Named Plum Point Middle School Teacher of the Year appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.