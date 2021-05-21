Suncor Nature Way closing for pond dredging

Sediment build-up from a pond for stormwater runoff in Sarnia’s northeast is in need of dredging, so the city is spending close to $900,000 on the job. The contract to Ground Force Environmental to remove 6,000 tonnes of sediment from the pond – constructed in 2004 in what’s now the Suncor Nature Way to mitigate flooding risk and collect rain runoff from the adjacent subdivision – will soon begin, with the popular hiking trail set to close on May 31.