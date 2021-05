Even with the 2021 NFL Draft just coming to a close, there isn’t much of an offseason for checking out college talent. I have no idea where the Falcons will be picking in 2022; they have an extremely talented roster and an offensive mastermind at the helm calling plays. The defense is still an issue, but you’re blind if you think the Falcons can’t take a step up to the playoffs in 2021. I think Atlanta will at least fight for a playoff spot, but I’ll consider prospects from all over the first round. Besides, who knows where these guys will go in the draft a year from now.