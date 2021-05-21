Pre-paid St. Clair camp reservations raises complaint

Camp Fire is accepting reservations for summer day camp which will be held at Camp Tayanoka, 12385 Echo Dell Road, East Liverpool. All youth are welcome and do not need to be a member of Camp Fire to attend camp. Activities include fishing, kayaking, arts and crafts, hiking, archery, nature study and much more. Camp Dates are: June 14-17, Monster Day Camp for youth entering Kindergarten, first or second grade in the Fall. Campers discover that in nature things aren’t as scary as they seem; June 28-July 1, Rain Forest Day Camp for youth entering second through fifth grade in the Fall; July 12-15, Fun With Nature Day Camp for youth entering first, second or third grade in the Fall; July 26-29, Fun in the Sun Day Camp for youth entering fourth through seventh grade in the Fall. Camps are from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each day and the camp fee is $100.00 per camp. Call 330 385-0645 to register or for more information. Camp Fire is a United Way Agency. Pictured, Club 33 getting ready for camp. – left to right, back row – Lindsie Clark, Bentley Blair, Kadence Hill, Tattum Wooley, Jada Quimby; front row – Nate Sharps, Devon Clark, Madelynn Blair, Emma Aeschbacher, Isabella Hill and in kayak Kora Aeschbacher. (Submitted photo)