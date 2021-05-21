Rotarians promoting ‘Unapologetically Canadian’ campaign

TORONTO — The pandemic-era challenges of last month's Oscars struck a chord with Beth Janson, head of the Canadian Screen Awards academy, and not just on a planning level. "It was so interesting for me to see the Oscars deal with what the Canadian Screen Awards and the Genies before that dealt with for our entire existence, which was so many people haven't seen the films because theatres were closed and traditional distribution plans were disrupted, festivals weren't showing films," says Janson, CEO of the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television.