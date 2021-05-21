Rotarians promoting ‘Unapologetically Canadian’ campaign

Members of the Rotary Club of Los Alamos gather this morning at Crossroads Bible Church at 97 East Road to present a plaque to church representatives in appreciation for the church hosting and assisting with the highly successful Meals of Hope charity event last September. From left, Crossroads Bible Church representatives Kirk Christensen and Victor Rutherford, Rotary Membership Chair Skip King, Rotary President Laura Gonzales and Vice President Linda Hull. The Meals of Hope event drew 112 volunteers from Boy Scout Troop 22, Girl Scout Troop 10544, Los Alamos Police Department, New Mexico State Police, Project Management Institute-Otowi Bridge Chapter, One Paycheck Away documentary filmmakers, community members and many local Rotarians. An astounding 40,036 servings of rice and beans were assembles and distributed to The Food Depot in Santa Fe and LA Cares in Los Alamos. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.