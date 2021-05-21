newsbreak-logo
Rotarians promoting ‘Unapologetically Canadian’ campaign

By Carl Hnatyshyn
strathroyagedispatch.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRotarians and Sarnia’s Canada Day Committee have launched a patriotically-minded and fun fundraising campaign that asks Sarnians the question: What makes you proud about being Canadian?. Is it our collective love of hockey, or our foods that are uniquely Canadian? Is it our breathtaking scenery, majestic mountains, pristine forests or...

