Euro 2020: The 26-man England squad that Gareth Southgate should pick this summer

By Kobe Tong
givemesport.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEuro 2020 is fast approaching and many of the continent's strongest nations have already named their 26-man squads. Germany, France and Portugal are whipping up hype as some of the favourites to go all the way this summer with world-class players and remarkable squad depth on their side. However, there's...

Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Gareth Southgate set to be without 12 players for England's pre-Euro 2020 warm-up games if both European finals are all-English affairs with likes of Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount not available

England manager Gareth Southgate is set to be without 12 members of his Euros squad as the prospect of all-English European finals threatens to derail the national team's tournament preparations. Chelsea will face Manchester City in Istanbul on May 29, just four days before England face Austria in their first...
WorldTribal Football

Leeds fullback Ayling reveals Southgate contact: But the Euros...?

Leeds United fullback Luke Ayling has revealed contact with England coach Gareth Southgate. The 29-year-old has been discussed as a potential surprise option in the England squad for the upcoming European Championships. “Of course it's a dream to play for England but when you see Trent (Alexander-Arnold) can't get in...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Game Haus

EURO 2020: Predicting England’s Starting XI

The European championships will be this summer, after being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament will take place in 11 different European countries starting on June 11. Managers of international teams work tirelessly to select the 26 players who will be available to play in the tournament. England manager Gareth Southgate will have quite the task picking just 26 English internationals for his squad, but Southgate has been getting good results with his sides, winning five out of their last six, and currently the leaders in their World Cup 2022 qualifying group. There are a few guarantees, but the rest of the team is still fighting for places. In his last match, Southgate used a 4-3-3 formation, which is how the selections below will be made. Let’s take a look at a possible English XI for their opening match versus Croatia at the EUROs this summer:
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

There's NO place for Walker or Trippier for Rio Ferdinand, Michail Antonio's in for Glenn Hoddle and Joe Cole picks NINE defenders: Pundits select their England Euro 2020 squads and team (with Sterling at wing-back!)

With just over a week to go until Gareth Southgate names his England squad for this summer's Euros, excitement is high as opinions are voiced on who has to make the cut. The England boss has the luxury of selecting a 26-man squad this time, and he will reveal his picks on Tuesday 25 May. For England, the tournament gets underway against Croatia at Wembley on Saturday 13 June.
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

TBR View: Manager hailed ‘great’ and ‘brave’ by Kane could be sensible option for Tottenham role

Tottenham’s hunt for a successor to Jose Mourinho is seemingly not going to plan, with managerialism targets dropping out of contention left, right and centre. RB Leipzig manager, who The Independent reported was Spurs’ top target for the role has since agreed to join Bayern Munich in the summer, whilst Ajax coach Erik ten Hag, who The Guardian claimed was also highly touted amongst those at Tottenham to take the job, has since signed a new deal with the Dutch giants.
FIFAPosted by
Daily Mirror

England Euro 2020 squad predicted by FUT 21 with Jadon Sancho but no Phil Foden

With Euro 2020 set to kick off in two months time, Gareth Southgate's England squad will soon have to be confirmed. But selecting the 26-man England squad is not the only difficult decision Southgate will have to make, because the England boss will also have to decide which eleven players will start in their opening Euro 2020 group game against Croatia on June 13, and that decision only seems to be getting more difficult for Southgate as the season progresses.
Premier Leaguethesportsman.com

England Hopefuls Impress As Gareth Southgate Watches Aston Villa Beat Everton

As Gareth Southgate watched on from the Goodison Park stands, the England players on show put on a blinder in one of most exciting games of the season. Chances were plentiful at both ends as Southgate’s forward options Ollie Watkins and Dominic Calvert-Lewin both got themselves on the scoresheet to strengthen their chances of making the 26-man Euro 2020 squad.
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

Gareth Southgate is set to announce his England squad for Euro 2020 on May 25: How many players he can take, friendly dates and when the group stages begin - everything to know

England manager Gareth Southgate will announce his official squad for the impending Euro 2020 championships on May 25, it has been confirmed. The announcement will be made just two days after the close of the Premier League campaign on May 23, with only two weeks now remaining for the players to impress.
Soccerledburyreporter.co.uk

England boss Gareth Southgate launches giant flag tour in aid of grassroots game

England manager Gareth Southgate and former Scotland striker Joe Jordan have launched giant flag tours of their countries ahead of Euro 2020 to help support grassroots football. Nationwide, sponsors of the Football Association’s Respect campaign, the England team and Scotland’s Positive Play programme, will donate £1 for each of the...
Premier League90min.com

England players who are injury doubts for Euro 2020

How is Euro 2020 only a matter of weeks away? Y'know, except for the fact it's a year late. We've been so busy convincing ourselves that Phil Foden is ten times the player Andres Iniesta ever was and that England are definitely going to win this summer's tournament, that we forgot about the fact that the opening ceremony is just around the corner!
SoccerNBC New York

Google Is Helping the England Soccer Manager Pick His Squad. Here's How

England Manager Gareth Southgate has been using a piece of player performance software developed by the Football Association and Google Cloud. The platform contains thousands of minutes of video clips and stats on everything from passes completed and shots on target, to fouls conceded and distance covered. Southgate is under...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith heaps praise on 'outstanding' Ollie Watkins after his goal in victory at Everton... as Martin Keown backs the in-form striker to win a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the Euros

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith is delighted with the progress striker Ollie Watkins has made this season and felt his performance in the 2-1 victory at Everton was one of his best. The newly-capped England international's 15th club goal of the season was cancelled out by Dominic Calvert-Lewin's 20th...
SoccerThe Guardian

Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2020 plans disrupted by European club finals

Gareth Southgate’s preparations for the delayed Euro 2020 finals have been thrown into turmoil by the involvement of English clubs in the Champions League and Europa League finals. The England manager will name his 26-man squad for the tournament on 25 May – he wants to get them together on...
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

The fringe players hoping to make England’s 26-man squad for the Euros

Earlier this week Uefa confirmed that squads for the European Championship this summer will be expanded from 23 to 26 players. It is good news for players who were on the edge of squads and for international managers who were struggling to whittle down their options. Gareth Southgate has a deep pool of talent from which to choose. With that in mind, we have suggested three defenders, midfielders and forwards, as well as one goalkeeper, who will hope to squeeze into his 26-man squad for the summer. Players who are injured and at risk of missing out – Danny Ings and Jordan Henderson, for example – are overlooked.