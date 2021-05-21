Delta Air names GE exec Janki as CFO

BioNTech SE , the German biotech that partnered with Pfizer Inc. to develop a COVID-19 vaccine that is authorized for use in the U.S., said Tuesday it has named Jens Holstein as chief financial officer. Holstein will replace Dr. Sierk Poetting, who will focus on his role as chief operating officer. Holstein comes to the role from MorphoSys AG, where he was CFO. He has also done stints in various roles at Fresenius SE Group. Under Poetting's leadership, BioNTech grew from a company with about 300 employees in 2014 to more than 2,000 today and went public with a Nasdaq listing in October 2019. Shares were up 0.5% premarket, but have gained 143% in the year to date, while the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has fallen 10% and the S&P 500 has gained 12.2%.