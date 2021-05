Dating apps will launch new features to encourage Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in support of President Joe Biden's goal of getting 70% of U.S. adults at least one shot by July 4, the White House said Friday. The features range from badges showing vaccination status to access to free premium content for vaccinated users, according to the White House. The participants in the effort include Match , Bumble , Badoo, Tinder, OKCupid, Hinge and others. The move follows a White House partnership with ride-sharing companies for free rides to and from vaccination sites.