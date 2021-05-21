Dorit Kemsley Says She Trusts Lisa Rinna “100%” After Hesitating When Asked By Garcelle Beauvais On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

After nearly 30 years in showbiz, from Days of Our Lives to Melrose Place to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Rinna is most known for two things: the hair and the lips. In fact, her Real Housewives co-stars have made Rinna’s signature short bob the brunt of many jokes implying her never changing up her look. Well, Rinna’s daughter Amelia Gray recently dressed up from head to toe in her most iconic looks for a photo shoot and wow, the resemblance is uncanny…