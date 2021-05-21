newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Dorit Kemsley Says She Trusts Lisa Rinna “100%” After Hesitating When Asked By Garcelle Beauvais On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

By Alex Darus
realitytea.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGrab your diamonds and rose, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are back baby. Sutton Stracke showed off her new diamond during the premiere of Season 11. Erika Jayne’s appearance was eerie as she was talking about her marriage to Tom Girardi prior to his mountain of legal issues. Kyle Richards showed off her new nose, and we finally got to meet her other sister Kathy Hilton. And Lisa Rinna is still sporting her big lips and signature spunky hairdo. Sounds about right.

www.realitytea.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandi Glanville
Person
Erika Jayne
Person
Lisa Rinna
Person
Kyle Richards
Person
Lisa Vanderpump
Person
Garcelle Beauvais
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Kathy Hilton
Person
Denise Richards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Housewives#Star#Premiere#Rose#Baby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesrealitytea.com

Lisa Rinna Dishes On Meeting Daughter Amelia Hamlin’s Boyfriend Scott Disick; Says “It Is What It Is”

During the premiere episode of Season 11 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Rinna met with Garcelle Beauvais to try and mend their friendship. Garcelle was not a fan of the way that Lisa treated Denise Richards last season amid the Brandi Glanville hook-up drama. If Rinna thinks that her apology wiped away Garcelle’s anger from last year, she is sadly mistaken.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Lisa Rinna's Daughter Amelia Gray Dressed Up As Real Housewives Star For Photo Shoot, And Wow

After nearly 30 years in showbiz, from Days of Our Lives to Melrose Place to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Rinna is most known for two things: the hair and the lips. In fact, her Real Housewives co-stars have made Rinna’s signature short bob the brunt of many jokes implying her never changing up her look. Well, Rinna’s daughter Amelia Gray recently dressed up from head to toe in her most iconic looks for a photo shoot and wow, the resemblance is uncanny…
Designers & Collectionsbravotv.com

Garcelle Beauvais Launches a Jewelry Collaboration for a Stylish "Woman in Power"

As a cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Garcelle Beauvais has had her own diamond for two seasons. And now, she has her own jewelry collection. The Coming to America actress teamed up with NYC designer Roni Blanshay on a collaboration dubbed Garcelle X Roni Blanshay. Comprising more than 100 pieces, Garcelle's debut jewelry line includes earrings, necklaces, rings, and bracelets.
Celebritiesallabouttrh.com

Lisa Vanderpump Sees Kyle Richards and an RHOBH Producer At Dinner and Sends Them Her Bill; Kyle Reacts and Dubs LVP ‘Bitter Spice’ Plus Rinna and Teddi Weigh In On the Drama!

Lisa Vanderpump attempted to stick it to her former BFF Kyle Richards by sending her restaurant bill to Kyle’s table. Here’s the 411, Lisa and hubby Ken Todd were dining at Shu Restaurant on Monday in L.A. when they noticed Kyle was also eating at the ritzy restaurant with a Real Housewives executive producer.
Beverly Hills, CAbravotv.com

Dorit Kemsley Gives a Full Tour of Her Incredible Encino House

Although Dorit Kemsley and Paul "PK" Kemsley happily share a life together, there are a few things that they are thrilled to call their own. "This is the first time in my marital life that I have a house where we have separate bathrooms," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member raved in the exclusive Bravo Insider home tour above. "And separate closets."
Beverly Hills, CAbravotv.com

Garcelle Beauvais Shares a Look at Her "Famous" Mac and Cheese

Garcelle Beauvais is well known for her acting skills, but her kitchen skills are also getting top billing these days. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member recently shared a snap of a gorgeous charcuterie board she'd prepared and had to admit that she was "pretty impressed" with her own skills. And in another Instagram share, the movie star shared a look at another dish she's aced.