Dorit Kemsley Says She Trusts Lisa Rinna “100%” After Hesitating When Asked By Garcelle Beauvais On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills
Grab your diamonds and rose, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are back baby. Sutton Stracke showed off her new diamond during the premiere of Season 11. Erika Jayne's appearance was eerie as she was talking about her marriage to Tom Girardi prior to his mountain of legal issues. Kyle Richards showed off her new nose, and we finally got to meet her other sister Kathy Hilton. And Lisa Rinna is still sporting her big lips and signature spunky hairdo. Sounds about right.