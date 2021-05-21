newsbreak-logo
Why Detroit Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi won't let surgery soften his grit when he returns

By Detroit Free Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTyler Bertuzzi is confident he’ll be back in front of opponents’ nets come fall, which is great news for the Detroit Red Wings. The winger who combines grit and goal scoring in equal measure was lost to a back injury two weeks into the 2020-21 season, leaving the Wings' offense shorthanded for most of the season. Bertuzzi tried to make a comeback — he’d get to Little Caesars Arena early and skate on his own on the practice sheet, at times resorting to making snow angels on the ice to negate the shooting pain.

