Experts say wearing your mask can help prevent you from getting allergies

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Sneezing, watering eyes, and a running nose. These are just a few signs of spring allergies that affect millions of people each year, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. "People who have spring allergies, also known as seasonal allergies, are allergic to tree pollen, and when their body is exposed to the pollen from trees, it causes the release of histamine, a chemical that causes inflammation," explains Payel Gupta, M.D., a triple board-certified allergist-immunologist in New York City who's also a spokesperson for ALK-Abello, Inc. If you've suffered from seasonal allergies for years, or maybe you're just starting to feel the effects of tree pollen, and you're not seeing any signs of relief, there are several things you can do to enjoy springtime.