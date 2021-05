A number of Celtic players are expected to leave the club in the summer as the Hoops face a major overhaul over the course of the next few months. It has been a disappointing campaign for the club and they will surely be hoping to bounce back as soon as possible. But that task will become even more difficult due to the fact that the likes of Odsonne Edouard and Kristoffer Ajer are entering the final year of their current deals and look set to leave the club in the near future.