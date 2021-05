Oh god. Oh god. Oh god. The good news of Tottenham Hotspur’s 2-0 win over Wolves on Sunday was completely overshadowed by the media frenzy that accompanied the leak that Harry Kane wants to leave Spurs this summer. The news itself wasn’t entirely surprising — we’ve suspected that this was the case for a while now — but that it’s coming when Spurs are trying to finish the season strong and search for a new manager makes it a little panic-inducing. And we still need to talk about a pretty decent performance by Spurs over a Wolves team that was more or less on the beach.