TV Series

Tim Allen reflects on 'Last Man Standing' as series comes to an end, "This I love"

 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter nine season on air, Last Man Standing has come to an end. Prior to Thursday night's special one-hour series finale, star Tim Allen reflected on his time on the show. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight about the series, which was canceled once before and then resurrected, Allen recalled that Kaitlyn Dever, who had a reoccurring role on the show and returned for the finale episode, "was 12 when the show started."

Related
TV SeriesFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Series finale difficult for 'Last Man' actress

This time, apparently, it's really the last stand for “Last Man Standing.”. Canceled by ABC in 2017, the Tim Allen sitcom was revived a year later by Fox ... where the show concludes its total nine-season run with a one-hour telecast Thursday. Its stories involve Mike Baxter (Allen) preparing daughter Kristin (Amanda Fuller) to handle the future of the Outdoor Man store chain, and the search for Mike's prized green truck after it's stolen.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Mom and Last Man Standing may spell the end of an era for long-running sitcoms

Mom wrapped up eight seasons and 170 episodes on CBS Thursday night. Last Man Standing ends its nine-season two-network 194-episode run on Fox on May 20. It doesn't seem likely that a new network sitcom premiering this year could ever reach those many episodes, says Michael Schneider. "Even as the broadcast networks prepare to order a crop of new series and announce their fall schedules next week, the idea that a new sitcom might make it to the once-vaunted threshold of 100 episodes — let alone more than that — seems antiquated," says Schneider. "For one thing, the big-bucks syndication marketplace of yore is mostly gone, making that four-season, 100-episode mark less necessary to reach. (Warner Bros. TV’s Young Sheldon was recently sold into syndication with 83 episodes, for example.) And in this age of primetime erosion and viewer migration to the streaming world, season orders are short — usually 10 episodes, a far cry from the once-common 22- or 24-episode count — and many comedies are wrapping up within a few years of launch. Or they take long hiatuses, keeping their episodic tally to a minimum." Network sitcoms like Black-ish, reaching 160 episodes at the end of this season, and The Goldbergs, which finishes this season at Episode 185, are still going strong. And so is It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which has produced 154 episodes over 14 seasons. Meanwhile, Frasier is coming back for a Paramount+ revival after 264 episodes on NBC. Paramount Network TV president Garry Hart, who oversaw Frasier's original run, says that “historically TV has always had cycles, and funny never goes out of favor.” He adds: “I have my fingers crossed for a nice long run with chapter three of Frasier Crane.”
TV Seriesheraldsun.com

What to Watch on Thursday: It’s the end of the line for ‘Last Man Standing’

Last Man Standing (9 p.m., Fox) - This series — which started out on ABC and was canceled, and then picked up by Fox — is ending for real this time, after nine seasons. In the one-hour finale, Mike (Tim Allen) teaches Kristin about work/life balance while Vanessa and Mandy school Jen on camping. In the last half, Mike’s beloved truck is stolen, and the Baxter family and friends gather together for an emotional goodbye. Jay Leno and Kaitlyn Dever make guest appearances.
TV SeriesKTVB

'Last Man Standing': Tim Allen and Nancy Travis on Saying Goodbye After 9 Seasons (Exclusive)

Tim Allen and Nancy Travis are saying goodbye to Last Man Standing. The half-hour sitcom, which was canceled once before and resurrected, bids farewell Thursday with a special one-hour series finale. In the swan song, Mike teaches Kristin about work/life balance, as Vanessa and Mandy school Jen on camping. Meanwhile, Ed asks Kyle how to get into heaven. And after Mike’s beloved truck is stolen, just as he completes his 10-year renovation on it, the Baxter family and friends gather together for an emotional goodbye.
TV Seriesmynewsla.com

`Last Man Standing’ Finale Airs Thursday evening on Fox

“Last Man Standing” ends its nine-season run Thursday evening with an two-part hourlong episode beginning at 9 p.m. on Fox. “I loved every second of this experience,” Tim Allen, who stars as the father of three daughters and director of marketing for a chain of sporting goods stores, said on a Zoom call with reporters last week. “This was a wonderful experience and it expressed itself in a wonderful television show like none other.”
TV SeriesKenosha News.com

TV Highlights for Thursday, May 20: 'Last Man Standing' ends its run

The final episode of “Last Man Standing” (8 p.m., Fox), starring Tim Allen, airs tonight. Not to give too much away, but in the finale, somebody steals Mike’s lovingly restored truck. The writers turn this into a “wink-wink” metaphor for their sitcom being “stolen” from them. Then Mike goes on a rant about “makers and takers,” and how the people who took his truck “want something for nothing” before citing a Ronald Reagan speech about being bloodied but unbowed.
TV SeriesRepublic

‘LAST MAN STANDING’ ENDS ON A SOUR NOTE

True confession: I never watched “Matlock.” Yet that series comes to mind as I try to wrap my head around the final episode of “Last Man Standing” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-PG). Both “Matlock” and “Last Man” featured stars (Andy Griffith and Tim Allen) of an earlier, signature hit series (“The Andy Griffith Show” and “Home Improvement,” respectively). Curiously, both “Matlock” and “Last” were dropped by their first network before airing successfully on a second.
TV SeriesSanta Cruz Sentinel

TV tonight: ‘Last Man Standing’ bids farewell with series finale

“Manifest” (8 p.m., NBC): Strange things continue to go down on the airplane crash drama. Tonight, Ben’s pursuit of a vulnerable Passenger’s Calling lands him in the crosshairs of an enemy. Meanwhile, a seemingly natural disaster leads Saanvi to make a bold move. “Last Man Standing” (9 p.m. Thursday, Fox):...
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Last Man Standing mulled a Newhart-style series finale

The Fox comedy said goodbye on its own terms Thursday night after 194 episodes, nine seasons and two networks. But Last Man Standing fans could've been treated to a Newhart-style ending featuring Tim Allen as Home Improvement's Tim "The Toolman" Taylor and Patricia Richardson as his wife Jill had The Toolman not appeared earlier this season. "We talked about it. Yes, we did," says showrunner Kevin Abbott, telling TVLine: "Yeah, especially because Bob Newhart and Tim Allen are (two of the) only (comedians) who have had two series that went longer than five seasons. I wouldn’t have felt bad for borrowing from that, because I think it would’ve been honoring Bob Newhart. And we did talk about it, and had we not done Tim Taylor meets Mike Baxter earlier in the season, we might’ve done something like that. But we also wanted to end on the (Outdoor Man vlog), since the vlog was the signature device of the series." Abbott says he felt "enormous pressure" to end Last Man Standing on the right note after its unexpected cancelation and first series finale on ABC in 2017. "When we came back, we got the gift of being told it was the final season," Abbott tells Deadline. "It was a gift, it was really a great thing that they did for us, because it allowed us to plan, and to appreciate, and to really be grateful for what we had. I wanted to make sure that we did it right in our minds, and most importantly, Tim’s mind, because he’s the one most invested in it. He’s given a lot, over the years, to the show, and it was important to be rewarding him for that, to give him the respect that he deserves. We sat down to think, what do we want out of this final episode? We quickly came to the conclusion, we didn’t want it to be a sad episode. Ideally, the series finale is the embodiment of what the show was, with the added message of saying, hopefully, ‘thank you.'” Asked by TVLine how he'd like Last Man Standing to be remembered, Abbott says: "I hope it’s remembered as one of those shows that people could watch with their entire family, and recognize themselves or their family members (in our characters). Laugh about what’s funny, and maybe see the humor in some of the situations that aren’t funny. That’s how I’d like Last Man Standing to be remembered."
TV SeriesBoston Herald

The end is near for a slew of popular shows

Time ran out on “MacGyver” last week. We’ll bid farewell to “Mom” next week, and “NCIS: New Orleans” soon after that. “Shameless” is done and “Superstore” has closed. Yes, it’s that bittersweet time of year when we’re forced to part ways with some of our favorite TV shows. In the...