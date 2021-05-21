‘Grey’s Anatomy’ says goodbye to yet another cast member

Sad news, Grey's Anatomy fans: Jesse Williams is leaving the show after 12 glorious seasons. His character Jackson Avery's exit was confirmed during the May 6 episode, "Look Up Child," and the actor later elaborated in an interview with People, saying he "will forever be grateful for the boundless opportunities provided me by Shonda [Rhimes], the network, studio, fellow cast mates, our incredible crew, Krista [Vernoff], Ellen [Pompeo] and Debbie [Allen]." He continued, "The experience and endurance born of creating nearly 300 hours of leading global television is a gift I'll carry always. I am immensely proud of our work, our impact and to be moving forward with so many tools, opportunities, allies and dear friends."