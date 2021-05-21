newsbreak-logo
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ says goodbye to yet another cast member

By The Hollywood Reporter
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGreg Germann, who has played Dr. Thomas Koracick on Grey's Anatomy for four seasons, has become the third series regular to exit the ABC medical drama during its current 17th season. Germann, who joined Grey’s in a recurring role in its 14th season and was promoted to series regular ahead...

