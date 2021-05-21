newsbreak-logo
Australian table grape growers losing millions in potential extension of trade war - report

freshfruitportal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Australian government is trying to understand why China has delayed table grape imports at a cost the industry estimates to be worth millions of dollars each week, the federal Trade Minister told ABC News. The Trade Minister Dan Tehan is staying patient and was reported as saying he "won't...

www.freshfruitportal.com
Related
