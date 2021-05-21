newsbreak-logo
U.S. avocado consumption to continue setting records - Rabobank

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. avocado market is healthy and growing overall with record volumes being absorbed and industry marketing efforts continuing to boost demand for this superfood, according to a market update from Rabobank. The report said shipments reached an all-time high in January of this year at close to 320 million...

