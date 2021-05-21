newsbreak-logo
Social media managers weigh in on regulating hate speech online

By Amy Houston
The Drum
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Drum’s social media executive Amy Houston shares her thoughts on what social media teams need from platforms like Facebook in order to regulate hate speech. Leaked emails that surfaced last week have suggested Starbucks is considering leaving Facebook over hate-speech-related comments. If the coffee giant follows through on its threats this will be a huge blow to the social network, with other brands likely to follow suit.

POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Online speech shield under fire as Trump Facebook ban stays

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lurking beneath Facebook’s decision on whether to continue Donald Trump’s suspension from its platform is a far more complex and consequential question: Do the protections carved out for companies when the internet was in its infancy 25 years ago make sense when some of them have become global powerhouses with almost unlimited reach?
MinoritiesNPR

Social Media Hate Speech, Harassment 'Significant Problem' For LGBTQ Users: Report

The top social media sites — Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Twitter — are all "effectively unsafe for LGBTQ users," according to a new report by GLAAD. "Of special concern, the prevalence and intensity of hate speech and harassment stands out as the most significant problem in urgent need of improvement," the organization focused on ending discrimination against LGBTQ people said in its inaugural social media index report.
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Banning politicians from social media? Not so straightforward

On Wednesday, May 5, the Facebook Oversight Board, the group created by the platform to hear user appeals on precedential decisions, announced that it will uphold the social media company’s decision to take down former President Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. The ban will be temporary, and the board insisted that Facebook review its decision in six months.
InternetPosted by
97.1 KISS FM

Why Do People Want to Delete Facebook?

On Wednesday (May 5), the Facebook Oversight Board ruled that the social media giant was correct to suspend former President Donald Trump's Facebook account following his incitement of the January 6 riot on the Capitol. However, the board also announced that they do not plan to decide if the suspension will be indefinite, citing a lack of precedence.
LawHypebae

Over 40 State Prosecutors Protest Mark Zuckerberg's "Instagram Kids"

Rather unsurprisingly, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg continues to face backlash against his plans to launch Instagram Kids, a version of the social media app for children under the age of 13. A letter signed by 44 attorneys general on Monday warns that Instagram Kids could harm children’s mental health, as...
Internetbleepingcomputer.com

WhatsApp to restrict features if you refuse Facebook data sharing

WhatsApp says that it will not delete or deactivate the accounts of users who oppose its latest privacy policy update that requires sharing data with Facebook companies. The company backtracks on a previous decision that gave its users a harsh ultimatum to accept sharing their data with Facebook if they want to continue using their account or, as an alternative, to delete their accounts.
InternetPosted by
The Independent

Starbucks considering leaving Facebook over hate and intolerance, report says

Coffee giant Starbucks is said to be considering leaving Facebook over the “negative/insensitive, hate speech-related comments” it receives on its posts about social justice issues.BuzzFeed News reports that frustration with such comments has reached a point that it may remove its page.The report is based on internal discussions seen by the outlet that were written by Facebook employees who manage the platform’s relationship with the world’s largest coffee company.“Starbucks is in the process of evaluating their organic presence on FB, and whether they should continue to have a presence on the platform at all,” a Facebook employee wrote.“Anytime they post...
Internethackernoon.com

How to Create “engagement loops” to Dominate Social Media Reach

Every single month I feel like social media marketing becomes more difficult. Each and every platform amends their algorithm for a better “user experience”, but all I see is…. Lower engagement. Lower organic reach. More people trying scammy tactics to game the system and increase reach. But I also know...
U.S. PoliticsFox News

Evening Edition: Social Media Block Of Conservatives Shows Imbalance Of Bans

The Facebook Oversight Board may have extended Donald Trump’s ban but it also gives the social media company six months to decide on a permanent ban and justify its decision. The board was created to make such calls and now has sent that decision back to the company, once again calling into question how social media sites actually decide on banning content or users. FOX’s Trey Yingst speaks with Kara Frederick, former NSA Analyst & Tech Fellow at the Heritage Foundation, about the ban on the former president and what goes into the judgments social media companies make.
TechnologyTech Dirt

Minister Behind Canada's Social Media Bill Now Says It Will Regulate User Generated Content

Throughout the Canadian government's legislative push to give broadcast regulators power over online services, the story on exactly what the bill would do has continually shifted, and its author, Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault, has been consistently vague and evasive in the face of questioning from other lawmakers and the media. He has repeatedly insisted that Bill C-10 is designed to target large audio and video services that act like broadcasters, but will not impact individual users of sites like YouTube and Twitch — despite the fact that the clause which would have clearly prevented this was removed and a new amendment confirms that social media will be subject to at least some regulation.
InternetCanyon News

Place Of Facebook In The World Of Social Media

UNITED STATES—Facebook is the most popular social media network with over 2.5 billion active users monthly, and the figure keeps growing. It incorporates different aspects of media such as text, photos, and Messenger and has minimal limitations compared to other social networks such as Twitter or LinkedIn. Accounts that get real Facebook likes generate more ad revenue, as most companies spend money on online marketing platforms with more viewership. With a few tips, one can get more followers to their account, so they can generate more income online.
Internetskierscribbler.com

Social media During COVID

*This article was originally published in The Snowmass Sun. With the COVID-19 pandemic came a lot more free time in the life of the American teenager. Before, we may have spent most of our free time hanging out with friends, going to social gatherings and participating in clubs and extracurriculars. Now, many of us are limited in our choices when it comes to how we can spend our free time.