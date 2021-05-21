Game 1 Analysis: After the man advantage falters and Montreal’s rush offense comes to life, tactical, lineup & power-play adjustments are needed ahead of Game 2
Cursed game, cursed team. There's nothing I enjoy more than breaking down the nuances of Maple Leafs hockey, especially now that they're in a big playoff matchup against the Montreal Canadiens. There was legitimate buzz around the city as I was driving downtown today! Unfortunately, the tactical side of my brain was in shambles after watching John Tavares struggle to get up following an inadvertent knee to the head.