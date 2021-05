DATEHOMEAWAYTIME (ET)TVVENUE. The major story of the quarterfinals is North Carolina who upset Stanford in the previous round with a gritty 1-0 performance, though Marshall's presence is perhaps equally surprising as they eliminated top seed Clemson in a penalty shootout. In fact the third round wasn't easy for the highest remaining seed either as Indiana had to reduce an early deficit and come from behind to beat Marquette 2-1. They'll face Seton Hall who needed penalties to squeak by Virginia Tech.