According to Statista, in 2019, North American corporations spent an estimated $169.4 billion on corporate training initiatives. In the United States alone, $82.5 billion was spent in 2020 on corporate training, despite the enormous limitations in travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Every successful company needs training to evolve, improve performance and to embrace best practices that are happening around the globe. Corporate stagnation is a death knell, even for the smallest of small businesses. Knowledge, agility, and innovation are the fundamentals of survival.