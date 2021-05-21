‘We are getting closer, but we aren’t there yet’: Klassen

In May of 1945 this nation celebrated Victory in Europe Day rejoicing the defeat of the Nazis in World War 2. In May of 2021 the CDC announced guidelines declaring that vaccinated individuals could do away with their masks in most situations. The nation rejoiced again. While most areas of this country can declare a cautious victory over COVID-19, the virus is still raging in many areas of the world. Just as hostilities ended in Europe, war still raged a hemisphere away. In India, the combination of a more transmissible variant spreading, increasing social mixing and lack of vaccines has caused a record high number (4,529) of deaths in one day for any country in the world during this pandemic (previous record high was in the US). Unfortunately it has spread to over 50 other countries. This variant is classified as a variant of concern. It is important to monitor these variants to see if they change enough that our public health measures and medical treatment don’t work anymore. Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove of the World Health Organization stated regarding world COVID statistics, “The last few weeks, we’ve had the highest recorded number of cases to date. Seventeen months into a pandemic that is really, really worrying.”