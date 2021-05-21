newsbreak-logo
The Graduate School to Undergo First-Ever Review

By Duke Today Staff
duke.edu
 17 hours ago

Duke's Graduate School oversees both research-based master’s programs and doctoral programs across the university, and supports steadily increasing populations of graduate and professional students, which now outnumber enrolled undergraduate students. Although the Graduate School conducts reviews of all graduate programs, the current functions and operations of the Graduate School itself...

today.duke.edu
Atlanta, GAemory.edu

Personifying the importance of mentorship in graduate school

Alisina Bazrafshan began his journey with Laney Graduate School in 2016 after having studied at Sharif University of Technology in Tehran, Iran. He will graduate from Emory with a PhD in chemistry, leaving faculty and students with fond memories of a natural mentor. Laney Graduate School is recognizing Bazrafshan’s work...
Lexington, KYuky.edu

The Graduate School Dean Search

— University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto sent the following email message to the UK community Tuesday afternoon, May 11. Provost David Blackwell and I have made the decision to end the current search for a Dean of the Graduate School. Earlier this week, we met with the preferred finalist...
Collegeshamlethub.com

Jennifer Galotti, of Yorktown Heights, Graduates from The University of Tampa

Jennifer Galotti, of Yorktown Hts, graduated from The University of Tampa on Saturday, May 8. Galotti graduated with a Bachelor of Science - B.S. Degree in Education-Elementary (K-6). The virtual commencement ceremony included 1,781 undergraduate and graduate candidates. The ceremony included remarks by UT President Ronald Vaughn, James S. MacLeod,...
Sex Crimesthedailytexan.com

Some students frustrated professors not listed on course schedule

When some students registered for classes, they noticed there was no professor listed for the course, causing concerns about safety and class preparedness. Chemistry junior Evan Hassan said they signed up for a class with no professor listed. When they later found out who would be teaching the class, they realized the professor, Sahotra Sarkar, was listed on a list of professors accused of sexual misconduct compiled by student organizations.
CollegesELON University

School of Communications closes year with semester debrief

With the academic year still fresh, nearly 50 members of the School of Communications faculty and staff gathered on May 20 to participate in the ElonComm semester debrief, discussing the challenges and successes of the past year and addressing what lessons were learned along the way. Moderated by Associate Dean...
CollegesHouston Chronicle

Trident University International Ph.D. Graduate Set to Present Research at Conference

CHANDLER, Ariz. (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. Dr. Enrique N. Barreirõ, an alumnus of Trident University International’s (Trident) Ph.D. in Business Administration program, will be presenting the paper, “Should I Stay, or Should I Go? Examining Occupational Culture Fit of the Manufacturing Labor Force” at the 81st Annual Meeting of the Academy of Management (AOM).
CollegesHarvard Health

New faculty deans at Adams House

Professors Mercedes Becerra and Salmaan Keshavjee will serve as the new faculty deans at Adams House, Danoff Dean of Harvard College Rakesh Khurana announced today. Their appointment begins July 1. “I was struck by their warm and thoughtful nature, their kindness, and their commitment to building a sense of inclusion...
CollegesNotre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

University names class of 2021 valedictorian, salutatorian

Seniors Madeline Owen and Alexis Waldschmidt were named valedictorian and salutatorian of the class of 2021, respectively, the University announced in a press release Thursday afternoon. A native of Columbus, Ohio, Owen will give the valedictory address at the 176th commencement ceremony Sunday, May 23. Owen is graduating as a...
CollegesHarvard Health

2021 graduation ceremonies will begin Sunday

This year’s graduation ceremonies will take place over the course of several days and include a range of virtual events to honor and recognize the Harvard Class of 2021’s thousands of graduates from across the University. Some of the online festivities will require preregistration, while others will be streamed live via video and audio feeds with no need to sign up in advance.
High Schoolmcphersonweeklynews.com

High school graduation speech to parents

Collegessuny.edu

Chancellor Malatras Launches First-Ever Graduate Student Advocate Fellowship Program to Develop and Champion Graduate-Education Policy across SUNY System

Albany, NY – State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras today launched SUNY’s first-ever Graduate Student Advocate Fellowship program to advocate for graduate-education policy across SUNY System. The Graduate Advocate Fellow will identify key barriers and issues affecting SUNY graduate student success and recommend changes to Chancellor’s Leadership Team....
Arlington County, VAmarymount.edu

Marymount holds first-ever Cultural Graduation Reception in celebration of diverse students

The Dean of Students, Equity & Inclusion Office at Marymount University hosted the institution’s first-ever Cultural Graduation Reception on Thursday afternoon, offering an opportunity to acknowledge the accomplishments of first-generation students and Saints from underrepresented groups in an intimate and inclusive environment. The Class of 2021 cultural celebration, which was...
Collegesuga.edu

Sheri Worthy named interim dean of College of Family and Consumer Sciences

Sheri Worthy, an academic leader with a record of teaching, research and service, has been named interim dean of the College of Family and Consumer Sciences, effective Aug. 1. Worthy is the Samuel A. and Sharon Y. Nickols Professor and currently serves as the college’s associate dean for academic programs. She previously served as head of the department of financial planning, housing, and consumer economics.
Madison County, GAmainstreetnews.com

First-ever Career Signing Day held for graduating seniors

Madison County High School (MCHS) and The Broad River College and Career Academy (BRCCA) recently held its first-ever Career Signing Day for MCHS seniors who have chosen to enter careers in the armed services or in local industries directly upon graduation. Dr. Bo Boykin, CEO of the BRCCA, noted that...
Collegeskauainownews.com

UH Recognizes KCC Professor and Business Student

Faculty at Kaua‘i Community College were among individuals recognized by the University of Hawai‘i for their innovation and commitment to educating students and work in research. Fifteen UH faculty members from across the state have been awarded the Regents’ Medal for Excellence in Teaching. Of the 15 instructors, one was...
Stanford, CAStanford Daily

GSC votes to make Carta an ASSU service organization

The Graduate Student Council (GSC) unanimously passed a resolution to make Carta an Associated Students of Stanford University (ASSU) service organization at its Wednesday meeting. Councilors also weighed whether to recommend making both undergraduate and graduate school admissions test-optional. As the Carta resolution has already passed the Undergraduate Senate, the...