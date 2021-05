5:57 PM PT -- TMZ has obtained photos of the car at the center of the Lil Reese shooting Saturday, and it's clear a bloody mess was left behind. This is the Dodge Durango that's reported as having been stolen Saturday, and which got littered with bullet holes in the parking garage that ended being the site of the shootout. It's unclear if Reese was inside at the time of the shooting, but it seems apparent at least one of the three gunshot victims might've been riding in this thing at one point or another.