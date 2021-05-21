Pirates top Braves in 10-innings
The Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Atlanta Braves 6-4 in 10-inning last night. Adam Frazier led the Bucs with four hits and increased his average to .339 this season. Jacob Stallings hit his fourth home run of the year, as did Bryan Reynolds. The Pirates bullpen retired 15 of the last 16 batters, with Rich Rodriguez closing out the final two innings for his third win of the season. The Pirates put together three consecutive singles in the 10th to score two runs.butlerradio.com