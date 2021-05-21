Pirates top Braves in 10-innings

New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves 5/17/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The New York Mets will play the first game of their three-game series against the Atlanta Braves in Truist Park, Atlanta, GA, on Monday, May 17, 2021, at 7:10 PM (EDT). New York (18-16) was defeated by Tampa Bay by a combined 22-8 score over the weekend, putting them a half-game behind the Phillies for first place. In a 7-1 road loss on Sunday, New York recorded just two hits and struck out nine times. Taijuan Walker, a 28-year-old right-hander with a 3.20 ERA, is a key addition for the NY Mets so far this year. The NY Mets earned all four of Walker’s starts this season, and he only allowed six runs in his last 27 innings.