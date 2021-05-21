5 Theme Parks in Florida that are Totally Worth the Hype

Visiting Florida has to be on everyone's bucket list. Known for its exotic beaches and coastline scenery, there's more to Florida than meets the eye. Known as the Theme Park capital of the world, Florida is packed with amazing and thrill-seeking parks for fun-seekers. With out-of-the-world rides for both old and young, the parks are dedicated to providing entertainment and amusement for everyone.

Theme parks in Florida provide fantasy and amusement in all spheres. From Harry Potter to Disneyland, From City walk to LEGOLAND, there are activities for everyone. No one is too big to don a Mickey mouse hat or sit down to build a LEGO. The parks are open to visitors from all over the world and help foster togetherness and bonding.

Orlando is home to the majority of the theme parks and one of them is Walt Disney World. Opened on October 1st, 1971, Disney world has been providing undiluted fun for thrill-seekers. Named after Walt Disney, the pioneer, the theme park comprises four major parks; The Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney's Hollywood Studios and Disney's animal kingdom. The Magic Kingdom is amply represented by Cinderella's castle inspired by the film. The EPCOT centre was built to celebrate human success in modern innovations, technology and culture. The Disney Hollywood studio is dedicated to the worlds created through movies and animations while the Disney animal kingdom is a zoological park dedicated to the beauty of nature and animals. In 2018, the Walt Disney World was the most visited resort in the world with an attendance of 58 million annually.

Also in Orlando is the Universal Studios. Opened on June 7th, 1990, the theme park is centred around entertainment from the movies and animations of the production of the studios. The park features various rides, live music and entertainment and a lot of side attractions. The park features themed areas such as Despicable me minions mayhem which provides a ride and characters from the movie franchise, Transformers ride which also provides a ride alongside characters from the show.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is also not left out as it features a roller coaster ride and a train ride with views from scenes from the movie. Others include The Men in Black, The Simpsons ride, E.T adventure, Jurassic Park, etc. The park also features major character appearances from the movies. Don't be scared if you bump into Shrek or the Simpson family.

Seaworld is another theme park located in Florida. Opened March 21st, 1964, it is home to a marine park and features displays of the animals too. The park features Sea lions, Dolphins and a fan favourite, Orcas. Seaworld also provides thrill rides and roller coasters like Journey to Atlantis and Kraken, which is a floorless roller coaster based on the mythical creature, Mako, which is solely for kids and Manta which is designed to show the movements of the manta ray.

In Lakeland, the LEGOLAND stands tall and magnificent. Majorly for kids, it provides rides and fun activities for them as they try to ride and build using their building blocks. Opened June 7th, 1968, LEGOLAND provides entertainment for children ages 15 and under. A LEGO mini-land, a model village that has LEGO models of major structures in the world and lots more provides all the fun and entertainment for the children. Alongside the fun, they also provide means of education and learning for the kids from driving areas, water flow channels, learning of musical instruments, gardening, etc and all these are done via the aid of LEGO building blocks.

The majority of these parks were closed in 2020 due to the pandemic but are now open to the public. Whenever you feel in the mood for a thrilling ride, Florida is your place.