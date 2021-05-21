Rare earth supply disruptions have long-range impacts, computer model shows
Newswise — Rare earth materials are essential to a variety of industries. A new study from Argonne explores the effects of supply disruptions such as mine shutdowns. From phones to fighter jets, a range of devices and machines rely on rare earth elements that are mined and refined largely in China. Disruptions to this supply can have wide-ranging consequences, but the understanding of how those disruptions play out in global markets is limited. Researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory are using a unique computer model to understand the effects.www.newswise.com