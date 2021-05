As the school year heads to a close, area school districts are preparing for graduation ceremonies, and several will take place this Sunday, May 16. Twenty-five students will graduate at Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton during a ceremony at the high school gym at 2 p.m. They choose black carnations and white roses as their class flower, and black, white and maroon as their class colors. They chose a quote by Sheryl Sandberg as their class motto- which is “Fortune does favor the bold, and I promise that you will never know what you’re capable of unless you try.”