An early morning street fight involving juveniles sent Yuba County Sheriff’s deputies to the 4900 block of Powerline Road near the VFW hall, at around 1:00 Sunday morning. A spokesperson for the Yuba County Sheriff’s office tells The Appeal-Democrat one unidentified 17-year-old had brandished a knife and a gun may have also been in play, but no reports of anyone being stabbed or shot. Several people fled the scene when officers arrived, including a 16-year-old girl who injured her ankle running from police.