Olean, NY

Annual Strawberry Festival to be held at OGH

By reporter01
Bradford Era
 21 hours ago

OLEAN, N.Y. — The annual Olean General Hospital Auxiliary Strawberry Festival will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 17 in the Louis A. Magnano Mercy Flight parking lot at OGH. The popular event returns this year after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic. This year,...

Olean, NY
Society
City
Olean, NY
Strawberry Festival
