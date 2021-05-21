newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hunterdon County, NJ

A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County

By Jay Edwards
wrnjradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 8,844 positive cases and 121 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of May 20. Age range is less than 1-years-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.

wrnjradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Hunterdon County, NJ
Health
City
Lebanon, NJ
City
Delaware, NJ
City
Tewksbury, NJ
City
Glen Gardner, NJ
County
Hunterdon County, NJ
Hunterdon County, NJ
Government
City
Readington Township, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franklin Township#Covid 19#Califon Borough#Flemington Borough#Frenchtown Borough#Milford Borough#Stockton Borough#Hampton Borough#Bloomsbury Borough#Nj#Delaware Township#Bethlehem Township#Raritan Township#Lebanon Township#Clinton Township#Alexandria Township#Lebanon Borough#Kingwood Township#Lambertville City#Amwell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Hunterdon County, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Hunterdon Commissioners honor county’s senior residents

The Hunterdon County Board of Commissioners honored Hunterdon County’s senior population by declaring May as Older Americans Month and adopting the Administration for Community Living’s 2021 theme, “Connect, Create, Contribute,” Commissioner Shaun C. Van Doren announced. Van Doren, the board’s liaison for Senior Services, said, “Hunterdon County is committed to...
Hunterdon County, NJwrnjradio.com

Woman arrested for DWI following Hunterdon County crash

READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) -A Clinton woman was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated following a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Readington Township. The crash happened at around 1:54 p.m. on Route 31 north, police said. The officer arrived on scene and detected the strong odor of an alcoholic...
Hunterdon County, NJPosted by
NJ.com

What’s happening in the Hunterdon area this weekend and beyond (May 14-20)

WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings — some in-person, others online — you may want to check out in the coming days. HACKETTSTOWN Moe-tion Dance Theater, outdoor “Outside the Lines” site-specific production, 3 p.m., Centenary University, Seay Building, 400 Jefferson St. $15 minimum suggested donation; reservations required. centenarystageco.org, 908-852-1400.
Glen Gardner, NJroi-nj.com

Glen Gardner industrial property sold for $1.21M

A Hunterdon County industrial property has been sold for $1.21 million, according to Charity Realty International. The Fairfield-based real estate firm said in a news release that the property at 2157 U.S. Highway 31 in Glen Gardner was sold by Terminus Occidentalis to private investor Nicholas DelGuidice. The property is leased to a longtime tenant, Russell Reid Waste Hauling & Disposal Services.
Posted by
Daily Voice

'Forever Missed': Delaware River's Hot Dog Man Greg Crance Dies Of COVID At 56

Hunterdon County’s famous “River Hot Dog Man” and tubing business owner Gregory Crance died of COVID-19 complications Monday afternoon. He was 56. Crance was the owner of Delaware River Tubing in Alexandria Township — a one-of-a-kind business that offers tubing, rafting and boating excursions down the Delaware River with a free BBQ meal served halfway through each trip by Crance himself.
Hunterdon County, NJwrnjradio.com

5 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Hunterdon County

RARITAN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Five people were injured following a two-vehicle collision in Hunterdon County on Saturday night, the Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad said in a Facebook post. The crash happened on May 8, at 9:58 p.m., at the intersection of Route 31 and Sand Hill...
Hunterdon County, NJnewjerseyhills.com

print HUNTERDON COUNTY PROPERTY SALES - May 2021

Editor’s note: Real estate transfers originate from public records compiled by the county clerk of each county. Transfers are supplied by NJ Property Records which collects the city, address, buyer names, selling price and seller information. Questions regarding the accuracy of the information provided can be directed to the county clerk’s office or NJ Property Records. The municipality is determined by postal zip code.
Hunterdon County, NJwrnjradio.com

Hunterdon County Health Department providing vaccination outreach

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – The Hunterdon County Health Department has appointments available for the Moderna vaccine on May 13 at the County’s drive thru clinic and is conducting vaccination outreach to homebound individuals and other target populations with language or transportation barriers, according to Commissioner Shaun C. Van Doren. Van...
Hunterdon County, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Hunterdon County issues 2020 infrastructure accomplishments report

The Hunterdon County Department of Public Works and Engineering (DPW) has issued its 2020 capital projects annual report, featuring before and after photos which graphically depict the extensive infrastructure work accomplished by the DPW and provides details on how county road and bridge dollars are expended, County Commissioner Zachary T. Rich reported at the board's Tuesday, May 4, meeting.
Hunterdon County, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Blood drives this week in Hunterdon County

New Jersey Blood Services is conducting urgent blood drives across the Hunterdon County area due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation. South Branch Emergency Services will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, at 48 Old Highway 22, in the Town of Clinton. Flemington...
Hackettstown, NJwrnjradio.com

Hunterdon County resident is valedictorian for the Centenary University Class of 2021

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Kevin Chroback of Califon delivered the valedictory address at the 146th commencement of Centenary University on Saturday, May 8, on the University’s Hackettstown campus. Centenary hosted two undergraduate ceremonies that day, at 9 am and 1 pm, with limited attendance due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. The valedictorian spoke at both events.
Hunterdon County, NJwrnjradio.com

Woman arrested for fake bomb threat in Hunterdon County

LEBANON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Tewksbury Township woman is behind bars Wednesday after calling in a fake bomb threat, according to acting Hunterdon County Prosecutor Michael J. Williams. On April 29, police responded to a 911 call advising of a bomb threat at the ExxonMobil gas station on...
Hunterdon County, NJweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Monmouth, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Morris, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 16:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Monmouth; Hunterdon; Middlesex; Morris; Somerset; Western Monmouth A LINE OF SHOWERS WILL AFFECT EASTERN HUNTERDON...SOUTHERN MORRIS...SOMERSET...NORTHEASTERN MONMOUTH AND MIDDLESEX COUNTIES At 421 PM EDT, radar indicated showers were located along a line extending from Carteret to near North Brunswick Township to near Clinton. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. Accumulating pea size hail and a brief funnel cloud are possible with these showers. Locations impacted include New Brunswick, Perth Amboy, Morristown, Somerville, Sandy Hook, Somerset, Edison, Middletown, Old Bridge, East Brunswick, Bridgewater, South Brunswick, Sayreville, North Brunswick, Marlboro, Carteret, Holmdel, Madison, Middlesex and Red Bank. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 9 and 13. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 10 and 42. Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 44 and 47. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 42. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 111 and 134. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.