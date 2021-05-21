A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County

Effective: 2021-05-08 16:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Monmouth; Hunterdon; Middlesex; Morris; Somerset; Western Monmouth A LINE OF SHOWERS WILL AFFECT EASTERN HUNTERDON...SOUTHERN MORRIS...SOMERSET...NORTHEASTERN MONMOUTH AND MIDDLESEX COUNTIES At 421 PM EDT, radar indicated showers were located along a line extending from Carteret to near North Brunswick Township to near Clinton. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. Accumulating pea size hail and a brief funnel cloud are possible with these showers. Locations impacted include New Brunswick, Perth Amboy, Morristown, Somerville, Sandy Hook, Somerset, Edison, Middletown, Old Bridge, East Brunswick, Bridgewater, South Brunswick, Sayreville, North Brunswick, Marlboro, Carteret, Holmdel, Madison, Middlesex and Red Bank. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 9 and 13. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 10 and 42. Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 44 and 47. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 42. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 111 and 134. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.