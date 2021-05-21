Latest New Coronavirus Leap: From Dogs
Scientists warn of a pattern of regular and frequent coronavirus emergence. They've discovered a coronavirus supposedly transmitted from a dog. In the past 20 years, new coronaviruses have emerged from animals with remarkable regularity. In 2002, SARS-CoV jumped from civets into people. Ten years later, MERS emerged from camels. Then in 2019, SARS-CoV-2 began to spread around the world. For many scientists, this pattern points to a disturbing trend: Coronavirus outbreaks aren't rare events and will likely occur every decade or so. Now, scientists are reporting that they have discovered what may be the latest coronavirus to jump from animals into people. And it comes from a surprising source: dogs. (Doucleff, 5/20)khn.org