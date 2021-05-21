newsbreak-logo
Latest New Coronavirus Leap: From Dogs

 1 day ago

Scientists warn of a pattern of regular and frequent coronavirus emergence. They've discovered a coronavirus supposedly transmitted from a dog. In the past 20 years, new coronaviruses have emerged from animals with remarkable regularity. In 2002, SARS-CoV jumped from civets into people. Ten years later, MERS emerged from camels. Then in 2019, SARS-CoV-2 began to spread around the world. For many scientists, this pattern points to a disturbing trend: Coronavirus outbreaks aren't rare events and will likely occur every decade or so. Now, scientists are reporting that they have discovered what may be the latest coronavirus to jump from animals into people. And it comes from a surprising source: dogs. (Doucleff, 5/20)

Worldthesaxon.org

Coronavirus: The cases of Israel and Chile keep us on alert

At the moment, what the vaccines available against SARS-CoV-2 do, and all of them do it very well, is to protect us by preventing us from developing a serious form of Covid-19. Even if they only did that, that’s already a lot. Vaccines undoubtedly also significantly decrease the viral load...
KidsKRDO

Children infected with COVID-19 may not show typical symptoms, experts say

TORONTO, Ontario (CTV Network) — A new study has found that the majority of children infected with COVID-19 may not show typical symptoms including fever, cough or shortness of breath. As a result, the study’s authors say more vigilance is needed when screening children for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes...
Public HealthMedical News Today

Coronavirus: How long is a person contagious?

The novel coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, is highly contagious. Even people who do not have any symptoms can transmit the virus. How long a person is contagious with the coronavirus varies, and scientists do not have a precise answer that applies to every case. When in doubt as...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

New vaccine shows potential to protect from a variety of coronavirus infections

A potential new vaccine developed by members of the Duke Human Vaccine Institute has proven effective in protecting monkeys and mice from a variety of coronavirus infections -- including SARS-CoV-2 as well as the original SARS-CoV-1 and related bat coronaviruses that could potentially cause the next pandemic. The new vaccine,...
Public Healthstillnessinthestorm.com

CDC: 5,800 Test Positive, 74 Die of Coronavirus at Least 14 Days After Getting Fully Vaccinated

(Nolan Barton) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday, April 15, confirmed some 5,800 breakthrough coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the U.S. A breakthrough COVID-19 case is defined as someone who has detectable levels of SARS-CoV-2 – the virus that causes COVID-19 – at least 14 days after getting fully vaccinated against the disease.
Public HealthEverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: Vaccines for Young Teens Could Be Ready By Thursday, U.S. Deaths Reach New Low, Northwest Battles Fourth Wave, Deadly Indian Variant Now in 49 Countries, Los Angeles May Reach Herd Immunity by July

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. As of 5:18 p.m. on May 12, 2021, the tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 159,899,053 (up from 159,164,818 Tuesday) Total deaths worldwide: 3,322,008 (up from 3,308,508 Tuesday) Total...
Public HealthWiscnews.com

Doctors urge COVID-19 vaccine for those who had coronavirus infection

As demand for COVID-19 vaccine continues to wane amid plentiful supply, doctors are urging one group in particular to get immunized: those who have had COVID-19. A previous coronavirus infection is thought to prevent people from getting infected again for three months or more, but vaccination is believed to provide longer and better protection, including against some of the more transmissible coronavirus variants. Some people mistakenly think they can skip the vaccine if they were infected, leading doctors to emphasize the recommendation that they, too, should get the injections.
Public HealthArkansas Online

WHO says India variant looking more infectious

The coronavirus variant that has spread catastrophically in India has seeded itself in dozens of countries, and the World Health Organization has declared it a "variant of concern," citing preliminary evidence that it is more transmissible than some earlier strains of the virus. It is not clear to what degree...
Kidstheubj.com

Coronavirus: Should all kids get an immunization?

Inoculating youngsters is standard and broadly acknowledged – measles, mumps, polio, diphtheria, of meningitis, challenging hack…on. This beginnings from only old. A breaking on – the US has effectively inoculated around 600,000 in 12 and 15. It hopes to to year from now. The UK is shaking through the grown-ups...
ScienceStars and Stripes

Scientists scramble to see why, in rare cases, even the vaccinated can get COVID-19

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See more staff and wire stories here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription. (Tribune News Service) Carey Alexander Washington, 80, a practicing clinical psychologist, called his daughter...
Public Healthwfsu.org

Coronavirus FAQ: I Had COVID. Should I Get The Vaccine?

Each week, we answer frequently asked questions about life during the coronavirus crisis. If you have a question you'd like us to consider for a future post, email us at goatsandsoda@npr.org with the subject line: "Weekly Coronavirus Questions." See an archive of our FAQs here. I had COVID. Do I...