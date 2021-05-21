newsbreak-logo
Public Health

Japan Struggling With Covid Ahead Of Olympics

 1 day ago

While Western Europe makes progress again covid, people in Africa and Asia still face serious threats. Hospitals in Osaka, Japan’s third-biggest city and only 2 1/2 hours by bullet train from Summer Olympics host Tokyo, are overflowing with coronavirus patients. About 35,000 people nationwide — twice the number of those in hospitals — must stay at home with the disease, often becoming seriously ill and sometimes dying before they can get medical care. As cases surge in Osaka, medical workers say that every corner of the system has been slowed, stretched and burdened. And it’s happening in other parts of the country, too. (Yamaguchi and Komiya, 5/21)

Tokyo Olympics: Highest severe daily Covid-19 cases reported in Japan

Tokyo Olympics: Highest severe daily Covid-19 cases reported in Japan. The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to start on July 23 despite the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis. Internally, countless polls highlight the unpopularity of holding the Olympics and Paralympics this year. Despite this, and with Japan reporting the highest daily number of severe coronavirus cases on May 2, the political elites seem to exist in their limited bubble.
US track and field team cancel Olympic training camp in Japan over COVID -TBS

TOKYO, May 12 (Reuters) - The United States' track and field team have canceled their pre-Olympic training camp in Japan due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, broadcaster TBS reported on Wednesday. The camp was originally scheduled to take place in early July in Chiba, a prefecture neighboring Tokyo. The...
Frustration in Japan as leader pushes Olympics despite virus

TOKYO (AP) — A full-page newspaper ad says Japanese will be "killed by politics" because the government is forcing them to endure the pandemic without vaccines. More than 300,000 people have signed a petition calling for the Tokyo Olympics to be canceled. And a swimming star has faced pressure to drop out of the games.
Unpopular Tokyo Olympics: Japan Covid-19 serious cases hit a new high

Unpopular Tokyo Olympics: Japan Covid-19 serious cases hit a new high. The Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics remain unpopular despite the starting date getting nearer. Hence, irrespective of what Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) desire, the opposite remains. The unpopular Olympics isn't...
Japan's Olympic Games Lose Political Support

(Vax Before Travel) — A Japanese political party leader stated, 'there is no way to safely hold the Tokyo Olympics this summer, which begin in late July,' reported theKyodo News on May 10, 2021. "Unfortunately, we have to say it is impossible to protect the lives, health, and livelihoods of...
Japan determined to hold Olympics despite COVID concerns

Despite a fourth wave of coronavirus infections taking over and a low vaccine rate, Japan's government says it will hold the 2021 Summer Olympics no matter what. Japan extended its third official state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic. The number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Japan hit 6,800 on Thursday. The country's fourth wave of COVID-19 infections has been blamed on a hasty attempt to re-start the economy, lax lockdowns, and pandemic fatigue.
Japanese Hospital: Cancel The Tokyo Olympics

While Japan is set on hosting the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics just months from now, one Japanese hospital is begging for the nation to cancel the big event. The Tachikawa Sogo Hospital in Tokyo had posted signs in its windows that read: "Medical capacity has reached its limits. Stop the Olympics!" and "Give us a break. The Olympics are impossible!"
Japan expands coronavirus state of emergency ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Japan has further expanded a coronavirus state of emergency, currently in Tokyo and five other prefectures, as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga repeated his determination to hold the Olympics in just over two months. The country has been struggling to slow the infections ahead of the Games. The three additions include...
Taiwan premier says no need to raise COVID-19 alert level for now

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Friday that there is no need to raise the island's COVID-19 alert level for the time being and that compared with last year it has more experience and resources to fight the pandemic. While Taiwan has reported just 1,233 cases, mostly imported...
The Latest: Taiwan has another jump, capital closing schools

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Taiwan reported 333 domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases Monday, in the island's largest outbreak since the start of the pandemic. Local governments ordered the closure of all schools in the capital for two weeks starting Tuesday. The largescale school closure is a first for the island, which has otherwise been a success story, keeping infections and deaths low. It has counted 2,017 confirmed cases and 12 deaths throughout the pandemic.
The Latest: Czech Republic eases restrictions, opens bars

PRAGUE — The Czech Republic is further easing coronavirus restrictions, opening bars and restaurants for outdoor dining amid falling numbers of coronavirus infections. Industry and Trade Minister Karel Havlicek says the establishments will reopen on May 17 for people who have a negative coronavirus test, have been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19. Only up to four people who are not relatives will be allowed to sit at one table.
Tokyo Olympics: I have never put Games before people, says Japanese prime minister amid Covid surge

Japanese prime minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that he has never "put the Olympics first", as an opinion poll showed nearly 60 per cent of people in Japan want the Games cancelled less than eleven weeks before they are due to open.Japan has extended a state of emergency in Tokyo and three other areas until the end of May and is struggling to contain a surge in Covid-19 cases, raising more questions about whether the Games should go ahead. Its vaccination rate is the lowest among wealthy nations.International Olympic officials, Tokyo planners and Suga himself have insisted the Games...