When the NFL decided to add a 17th game to the regular season schedule of every franchise this fall, it just so happened that the addition brought forth perhaps the single most anticipated game of the year. That’s because, by whatever methods were used to decide how the schedule would shape up at first, the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs were placed on each other’s slates. Suddenly the NFL had a marquee matchup of the top two quarterbacks in the game today.