Views expressed in opinion columns are the author’s own. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has requested a trade. His relationship with the Packers has gone downhill since last year’s draft when they traded up and selected quarterback Jordan Love in the first round. While it is surprising that it has come to this point, I can’t blame Rodgers for wanting out of Green Bay. They failed to do enough to make the Packers a championship contender for a few years, and by the time they were contending it was too little too late. This week I want to discuss why I support Rodgers in wanting a trade.