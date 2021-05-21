Oatly Hits the US Stock Market Today with IPO Valued at $10 Billion
Oatly’s long-awaited initial public offering [IPO] is set to open today, expecting to be valued at $10 billion on the US stock market. The oat milk giant gained immense, widespread popularity within the US, from local coffee shops to national brands carrying the brand's dairy alternatives. Oatly will be offering almost 84.4 million shares at potentially $17 a share. Hargreaves Lansdown announced today that the oat milk company will finally begin its trading later today.943litefm.com