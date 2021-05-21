newsbreak-logo
Oatly Hits the US Stock Market Today with IPO Valued at $10 Billion

By Maxwell Rabb
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 1 day ago
Oatly’s long-awaited initial public offering [IPO] is set to open today, expecting to be valued at $10 billion on the US stock market. The oat milk giant gained immense, widespread popularity within the US, from local coffee shops to national brands carrying the brand's dairy alternatives. Oatly will be offering almost 84.4 million shares at potentially $17 a share. Hargreaves Lansdown announced today that the oat milk company will finally begin its trading later today.

94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
