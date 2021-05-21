Unvaccinated New York Residents Now at ‘Greater Risk Than Ever’
A prominent doctor believes unvaccinated New Yorkers are now at a "greater risk than ever." Last Thursday, the CDC announced fully vaccinated Americans can ditch masks in most indoor and outdoor settings. People who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks or physically distance in most circumstances, indoors or outdoors, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.943litefm.com