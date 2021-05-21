Delta Air names GE exec Janki as CFO

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Delta Air Lines on Friday named Dan Janki, the head of General Electric Co’s power unit, as its chief financial officer. Janki, who has served in a variety of senior roles at GE during his 25-year stint with the conglomerate, will join Delta Air in July and have an initial annual base salary of $650,000.

