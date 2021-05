Way back in the 1980's, I was working at KASE 101 and KVET radio stations in Austin, Texas. I was also a student at the time at the University of Texas. (Hey, for all you Aggies, keep in mind that I went to both UT-Austin and Texas A&M, so there). Anyway, I became very familiar with the Austin City Limits concerts that were held on the campus of U.T., but I never received a ticket or an invite to go to an ACL taping.