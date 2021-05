The BBC is facing “serious questions” as to why Martin Bashir was rehired in a prominent role and then promoted despite longstanding allegations of “deceit” over the Princess Diana interview.Julian Knight MP, chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, said he is writing to director-general Tim Davie to inquire as to why Mr Bashir was re-employed by the corporation in 2016 despite what Lord Dyson’s report this week concluded was a “serious breach” of editorial rules which was later covered up.“There are serious questions still left to answer,” Mr Knight said. “Why was Martin Bashir rehired, with the...