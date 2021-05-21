Breeze Airways: A New U.S. Airline Launching Today with Fares from $39 One-Way
While many people are excited about being able to travel more freely this summer, there has been one major drawback to our collective vacation mindset: more expensive airfares. But Breeze Airways, a new low-cost airline in the U.S. that officially launched on Friday, is hoping to change that with its flexible equivalent to basic economy fares currently on sale starting at just $39 one-way on 39 new domestic routes.